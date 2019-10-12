CLEMSON, S.C. — Trevor Lawrence threw three touchdown passes, two to Justyn Ross, and No. 2 Clemson answered any lingering questions from its close call at North Carolina, winning its 21st straight game by pounding Florida State 45-14 on Saturday.
The Tigers and coach Dabo Swinney faced two weeks of questions about why the defending national champions needed a last-minute stop on a 2-point conversion to escape the Tar Heels with a 21-20 win. Everything from Lawrence’s health to Travis Etienne’s fumble-itis (he had a key one to keep North Carolina in the game) came under scrutiny as many wondered: What’s wrong with the Tigers?
Apparently, nothing.
Clemson (4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) started 6-0 for a fifth straight year and beat the Seminoles (3-3, 2-2) for the fifth straight year, also a program best.
Lawrence completed 17 of 25 passes for 170 yards, including 10- and 8-yard TD throws to Ross. Lawrence also ran for a touchdown, the 6-foot-6 sophomore extending full body to get over the goal line.
Etienne ran for 127 yards and caught one of Lawrence’s scoring throws.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney pulled out everything he could to make this one a runaway. He had Etienne throw a 23-yard pass to Ross on the opening drive, then went for it on fourth-and-goal from Florida State 3 for Clemson’s first touchdown, an inside pass from 3 yards out.
Swinney showed off this year’s short-yardage Jumbo package on another fourth-and-short near the FSU goal line with starting defensive linemen Tyler Davis, Xavier Thomas and Nyles Pinckney in formation. But Thomas came up just shy of the touchdown.
Moments later when Clemson got the ball back on Chad Smith’s interception with 40 seconds before the half and up 28-0, Lawrence threw twice into the end zone before B.T. Potter missed a 24-yard field goal try. Potter got an earful from an emphatic Swinney after the miss.
Florida State never had a chance in this one.
Duke 41, Ga. Tech 23
DURHAM, N.C. — For the second week in a row, Duke played well for only a half. This time, it was enough to win.
Deon Jackson rushed for 69 yards and two touchdowns to help the Blue Devils knock off the Yellow Jackets.
Victor Dimukeje had three sacks for the Blue Devils (4-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who scored 38 consecutive points after Georgia Tech took the lead with a touchdown on the game’s opening drive.
Duke scored on its first five offensive possessions, capping the last four of those with touchdown runs.
Xander Gagnon finished the spurt with a blocked punt, which Javon Jackson scooped and returned 14 yards for a touchdown to put the Blue Devils ahead 38-7 late in the second quarter.
“We had a cluster of points, and the reason we did was that we were hitting it and getting it done on offense, defense, and darn sure in the kicking game,” Duke coach David Cutcliffe said. “That was a big half and a huge ACC win.”
