COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Using a fast-paced offense that’s racking up huge chunks of yardage and scoring at an astounding clip, Maryland isn’t content merely to blow out the opposition.
The objective Saturday was to pound No. 21 Syracuse into submission.
“Our goal was to try to make them quit, and I think we did a good job at that,” quarterback Josh Jackson said after the Terrapins rolled to a surprisingly easy 63-20 victory.
Jackson threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns to anchor another prolific offensive performance by Maryland, which scored 42 first-half points and finished with a whopping 650 yards in offense.
After beating Howard 79-0 in their first game under coach Michael Locksley, the Terrapins (2-0) came up with an impressive encore against a highly regarded foe.
The 63 points were the most ever by Maryland against a ranked opponent. Although Locksley eased up after a 64-yard touchdown run by Javon Leake early in the third quarter, the Terrapins finished with 29 first downs and 354 yards rushing.
It was the most lopsided victory by an unranked team over a ranked team since Oklahoma beat No. 13 Texas A&M 51-13 on Oct. 23, 1999.
Locksley came to Maryland after serving as offensive coordinator at Alabama, and Jackson transferred from Virginia Tech in February. The two have teamed to form a quick-strike offense that is equally effective on the ground and through the air.
Jackson completed 21 of 38 passes, attempting only two throws in the fourth quarter. He has tossed seven TD passes in two games with one interception.
Anthony McFarland Jr. ran for two scores and caught a 6-yard TD pass from Jackson during a sparkling first half in which the Terrapins amassed 397 yards and built a 29-point lead against a Syracuse team coming off a shutout win over Liberty.
SATURDAY
Florida State 45, La.-Monroe 44, OT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Cam Akers had a program-record 36 carries, the final one a 4-yard touchdown, as Florida State defeated Louisiana Monroe in overtime.
Caleb Evans had a 5-yard touchdown run just moments later but the Warhawks’ Jacob Meeks missed the extra-point attempt.
Akers, a junior tailback, ran for a career-high 193 yards and scored two rushing touchdowns. He also had a 44-yard TD reception for Florida State (1-1).
James Blackman completed 30 of 40 passes for 282 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions for the Seminoles.
ULM (1-1) had four touchdowns and a field goal on its final six drives of regulation to force overtime after FSU had led 24-7 at halftime.
No. 1 Clemson 24, No. 12 Texas A&M 10
CLEMSON, S.C. — Trevor Lawrence threw for one TD and ran for another and the Tigers (2-0) won their record-tying 17th straight game with a dominating win over the Aggies (1-1).
Clemson methodically made plays, stretched out drives and pressured A&M junior quarterback Kellen Mond into an awful showing.
Mond, who threw for 430 yards against Clemson a season ago, finished with 236 yards passing — only 115 of those the first three quarters — with an interception and a fumble. His lone TD pass came with six seconds remaining, a 2-yard lob to Jalen Wydermeyer.
The decisive win tied Clemson’s best-ever run of success that spanned the 2014 and 2015 seasons.
BC 45, Richmond 13
BOSTON —
Anthony Brown threw for three touchdowns in the first half, AJ Dillon caught a touchdown pass and ran for two scores and the Eagles (2-0) coasted to a nonconference win over the Spiders (1-1).
Brown completed 8 of 14 passes for 163 yards and didn’t throw an interception, backup running back David Bailey had 97 yards on 13 carries, and Dillon finished with 86 yards on 17 attempts. Both backs saw only four carries after halftime, none in the final quarter.
BC led 35-10 at halftime.
Coming off a season-opening 35-28 ACC win over Virginia Tech last week, the Eagles scored on five of their first six possessions, turning a simple swing pass and slant into easy scores en route to a 35-10 halftime edge.
Ga. Tech 14, USF 10
ATLANTA — Jordan Cronkite stretched the football toward the goal line, but before it could break the plane for a touchdown, it squirted free and T.K. Chimedza pounced on it, and with the recovery sealed first-year Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins first career victory.
On a day so hot in Atlanta that Bobby Dodd Stadium allowed fans to bring in bottled water, both offenses wilted as each side used three quarterbacks.
The teams produced a combined 500 yards of offense, but two second-quarter touchdowns by the Yellow Jackets held up when South Florida fumbled away a go-ahead touchdown.
Jordan Mason rushed 20 times for 99 yards for Georgia Tech.
Pittsburgh 20, Ohio 10
PITTSBURGH — Kenny Pickett passed for a career-high 321 yards, including a 74-yard touchdown to Maurice Ffrench that gave the Panthers (1-1) an early 10-point lead they never came close to squandering against the Bobcats (1-1).
A week after hitting on barely half of his 41 attempts while getting sacked four times, Pickett hit on 26 of 37 passes and was taken down just once.
Ffrench finished with 10 receptions for 138 yards, both career bests.
Duke 45, N.C. A&T 13
DURHAM, N.C. — Quentin Harris passed for a career-high 345 yards and four TDs to lead Duke past North Carolina A&T.
Harris also rushed for 83 yards and a score as the Blue Devils (1-1) overcame a sluggish start to win their home opener for the eighth consecutive season.
Duke scored three touchdowns in the final 3:10 of the first half, turning a 10-7 deficit into a 28-10 lead.
Jalon Calhoun had eight catches for 105 yards and two TDs for the Blue Devils.
Jeremiah Martin rushed for 82 yards, including a 66-yard touchdown, for N.C. A&T (1-1).
N.C. State 41, Western Carolina 0
RALEIGH, N.C. — N.C. State’s defense held Western Carolina to 106 yards and freshman running back Zonovan Knight stayed on track.
Knight scored a TD on his first carry in the season opener, and ran for 119 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries Saturday as N.C. State improved to 2-0.
Western Carolina (0-2) suffered its 10th straight loss and was short-handed after suspending four players for the game for violating team policies, including starting quarterback and preseason Southern Conference player of the year Tyrie Adams.
LATE FRIDAY
Wake Forest 41, Rice 21
HOUSTON —
Jamie Newman
was 21 of 27 for 312 yards and three touchdowns, Scotty Washington had seven catches for 158 yards and two touchdowns and the Demon Deacons (2-0) beat the Owls (0-2).
Newman, who started 13 of 14, also rushed for 29 yards. Sage Surratt finished with six catches for 45 yards and a score for Wake Forest, and Kenneth Walker III added 125 yards on nine rushes, including a school-record 96-yard touchdown run with 13 minutes left in the fourth quarter.
