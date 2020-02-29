CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson coach Brad Brownell had one thought when he watched young Al-Amir Dawes take the inbounds pass with only a few seconds left.
“Go,” Brownell said. “Get to the basket.”
Dawes followed instructions perfectly on a three-quarter court-length drive that finished with a left-handed flip with a second to go as Clemson toppled another highly ranked team, rallying past No. 6 Florida State 70-69 on Saturday.
Dawes, a freshman, put the ball behind his back to start the run, then stutter-stepped to get free in the lane before driving around Florida State’s Trent Forrest for the game-winning bucket.
“I knew how much time I had left and I was just ready to make a play,” said Dawes, who finished with 18 points.
Clemson seemingly made almost all the plays it had to down the stretch after falling behind 42-32 on Forrest’s 3-pointer to start the second half.
The Tigers (15-13, 9-9 ACC) used a 17-5 run over the next eight minutes to get back in it.
When Florida State (24-5, 14-4) built back a 56-51 lead, Khavon Moore had two baskets and Clyde Trapp a foul shot to tie things once more.
After M.J. Walker’s basket with 2:29 left put the Seminoles up 63-60, John Newman III hit a jumper and Tevin Mack nailed a 3-pointer to send Clemson in front.
And when Forrest hit a short jumper with 8.4 seconds left for Florida State’s last lead, Dawes’ dash gave the Tigers another highlight moment in a puzzling season that includes victories over then-No. 3 Duke and No. 5 Louisville.
It’s the first time Clemson has beaten three opponents ranked seventh or better in the same season since 1979-80. Oh, and don’t forget the Tigers’ first-ever win at North Carolina last month, ending their 0-for-59 lifetime skid in Chapel Hill.
And just like after beating Duke and Louisville, fans flooded the court in celebration.
SATURDAY
N.C. State 77, Pitt 73
RALEIGH, N.C. — Facing the prospect of a loss that would severely damage its NCAA Tournament hopes, N.C. State tightened up its defense late and got a big scoring boost from reserve forward Jericole Hellems to bounce back for a win over Pittsburgh.
N.C. State (18-11, 9-9 ACC) trailed 58-51 with 10 minutes left . But the Wolfpack forced the Panthers to miss eight of their next nine field-goal attempts.
Hellems, meanwhile, scored nine points in three minutes, including a 3-pointer from the baseline with 6:53 remaining that gave the Wolfpack its first lead of the game at 62-61. Hellems also sprinted down the floor for a layup and a tip-in and scored on a 15-foot jumper during his personal scoring binge.
Pitt briefly regained the lead with two Eric Hamilton free throws, but the Wolfpack scored the next eight points to grab a 70-63 lead and held on to win.
Hellems and C.J. Bryce each scored 16 points to lead four Wolfpack players in double figures.
Au’Diese Toney scored 24 points for the Panthers (15-15, 6-13), who suffered their sixth straight loss.
North Carolina 92, Syracuse 79
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Freshman guard Cole Anthony hit a season-high seven 3-pointers and scored 25 points, Garrison Brooks added 26 points and a career-high 14 rebounds, and the Tar Heels (12-17, 5-13 ACC) beat Syracuse (16-13, 9-9).
North Carolina, which entered the game shooting 28% from 3, finished 11 of 26 from long range and outscored the Orange 22-10 on second-chance points.
Bourama Sidibe had 17 points and 15 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season, and Buddy Boeheim had 22 points to lead Syracuse. Elijah Hughes, the ACC’s leading scorer, finished with 19 points on 5-of-16 shooting for the Orange.
Wake Forest 84, Notre Dame 73
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Olivier Sarr won the battle of big men as Wake Forest dealt a significant blow to Notre Dame’s NCAA Tournament hopes.
The 7-foot Sarr scored 30 points, making 12 of 16 shots, and grabbed 17 rebounds for the Demon Deacons (13-15, 6-12 ACC), who pulled away with a 10-0 run down the stretch after squandering a 16-point, first-half lead.
John Mooney scored 24 points and grabbed 17 rebounds for the Irish (18-11, 9-9), who had won seven of their last nine in the ACC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.