Atlantic Div. ACC Overall PF PA No. 3 Clemson 8-0 12-0 543 121 Louisville 5-3 7-5 392 406 Wake Forest 4-4 8-4 393 351 Florida State 4-4 6-6 349 342 Boston College 4-4 6-6 371 380 Syracuse 2-6 5-7 339 368 N.C. State 1-7 4-8 265 361 Coastal Div. ACC Overall PF PA No. 22 Virginia 6-2 9-3 404 282 Virginia Tech 5-3 8-4 371 284 Miami 4-4 6-6 334 249 Pittsburgh 4-4 7-5 241 262 North Carolina 4-4 6-6 375 295 Duke 3-5 5-7 303 350 Georgia Tech 2-6 3-9 200 389
1. Clemson, 12-0/8-0 (1)
The Tigers are head and shoulders above the rest of the ACC. Clemson beat rival South Carolina 38-3 over the weekend to cap an unbeaten regular season. The Tigers are 7-0 and have outscored opponents 353-61 since a 21-20 win over North Carolina. After a close call against the Tar Heels, it’s been nearly impossible to play Dabo Swinney’s team competitively.
2. Virginia, 9-3/6-2 (3)
UVa earned a massive win over Virginia Tech last Friday to secure its spot in the ACC Championship Game. Bryce Perkins accounted for 475 yards of offense in the victory and continues playing at an elite level. The gap between Clemson and Virginia appears wide, though. The Tigers are four-touchdown favorites heading into Saturday.
3. Virginia Tech, 8-4/5-3 (2)
Hendon Hooker suffered his first loss at quarterback when the Hokies fell 39-30 to Virginia. Virginia Tech had chances and led Virginia in the second half, but the defense couldn’t generate enough stops late in the game and two turnovers late in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference.
4. Louisville, 7-5/5-3 (4)
Scott Satterfield’s bunch struggled in a lopsided 45-13 loss to Kentucky. The biggest problem was that the Cardinals couldn’t stop the run. Kentucky threw just two passes for a total of four yards, but the Wildcats steamrolled Louisville’s defense to the tune of 517 rushing yards on 40 carries. Despite the loss, Louisville remains at No. 4 due to a weak ACC.
5. Pittsburgh, 7-5/4-4 (6)
The Panthers ended the regular season with a winnable home game against Boston College. Unfortunately for Pat Narduzzi and company, the game didn’t go according to plan. Pitt fell 26-19 in a disappointing defeat. The complete body of work this season moves Pitt to No. 5 even with an ugly loss to end the regular season.
6. Wake Forest, 8-4/4-4 (5)
The Demon Deacons started the season strong before sputtering down the stretch. Wake Forest ended its season with a 39-30 overtime loss to a subpar Syracuse team. The Demon Deacons will have a sour taste in their mouths until their bowl game.
7. North Carolina, 6-6/4-4 (8)
Mack Brown and the Tar Heels secured bowl eligibility by rolling by in-state rival N.C. State. UNC won 41-10 on the road and ended the season on a high note. Freshman quarterback Sam Howell threw for 401 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.
8. Florida State, 6-6/4-4 (7)
The Seminoles didn’t stand a chance against a Florida team that has its act together. The Seminoles fell, 40-17. A 23-0 second quarter in favor of the Gators proved to be the difference.
9. Boston College, 6-6/4-4 (10)
The Eagles earned bowl eligibility with a 26-19 win over Pittsburgh, but it wasn’t enough for Steve Addazio to keep his job. Boston College moved on from its head coach earlier this week.
10. Miami, 6-6/4-4 (9)
The Hurricanes ended their season about as poorly as possible. Their final two games looked easy on paper, but after losses to Florida International and Duke, the Hurricanes enter bowl season 6-6.
11. Duke, 5-7/3-5 (11)
Duke fell short of a bowl game with a 5-7 season that saw the Blue Devils lose five games in a row before beating Miami. A season-ending 27-17 win over the Hurricanes is a decent way to close the year, though.
12. Syracuse, 5-7/2-6 (14)
Syracuse finished a crummy season with a solid home win over Wake Forest. The Orange started Clayton Welch, a redshirt senior, at quarterback in place of an injured Tommy Devito. The upperclassman won his only career start 39-30 in an exciting overtime win.
13. Georgia Tech, 3-9/2-6 (12)
The Yellow Jackets played Georgia competitively before fading hard in the second half and losing 52-7. There were a few bright spots in Geoff Collins’ first season that he hopes to build on in year No. 2.
14. N.C. State, 4-8/1-7 (13)
An abysmal season for the Wolfpack ended with a 41-10 loss at the hands of rival North Carolina. Mercifully, the 2019 season is over for Dave Doeren and company.
