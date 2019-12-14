WASHINGTON — Four players left Georgetown with plans to transfer, and Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim thinks his old rival is better.
Georgetown beat Syracuse 89-79 on Saturday after a rash of transfers plunged the once-proud program in scandal and depleted the roster. After coach Patrick Ewing told players they still had enough to put together a good season, Mac McClung scored 26 points in 35:45 of playing time, Jagan Mosely scored 16 in 36:46 and Terrell Allen scored 14 in 37:35.
The Hoyas (7-3) were left with seven scholarship players in their rotation after Josh LeBlanc, Galen Alexander, Myron Gardner and James Akinjo decided to transfer. LeBlanc, Alexander and Gardner were accused of burglary and harassment, and while Akinjo had no involvement in the legal situation, Boeheim credits Georgetown’s winning streak to his departure.
“They got rid of a guy that wouldn’t pass the ball to anybody and just shot it every time, and that’s why they’re good now,” Boeheim said. “They’ve got seven guys who are as good as anybody’s.”
Buddy Boeheim scored 25 points for the Orange, who dropped to 5-5 for their worst 10-game start in 44 seasons.
No. 1 Louisville 99, Eastern Kentucky 67
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jordan Nwora scored 26 points, Steven Enoch had a career-high 23 and the Cardinals shot 63% in both halves to blow out Eastern Kentucky.
After taking their first loss Tuesday against Texas Tech behind 34% shooting, the Cardinals (10-1) responded with baskets from all over the floor. They made 17 of 27 from the field before and after halftime, including 9 of 19 from long range.
Ty Taylor had 13 points to lead the Colonels (3-7).
No. 8 Kentucky 67, Georgia Tech 53
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Ashton Hagans scored 21 points to lead the Wildcats (8-1) to their sixth straight win.
Kentucky coach John Calipari improved to 18-0 against his former assistants. Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner was an assistant to Calipari at Memphis .
Kentucky trailed 26-21 with seven minutes remaining in the first half, but scored 13 of the next 15 points to regain the lead for good.
Moses Wright led Georgia Tech (4-4) with 13 points.
Wake Forest 80, No. 23 Xavier 78
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Chaundee Brown scored 26 points, Brandon Childress added 22 and the Demon Deacons (6-5) upset Xavier (9-2) in the Musketeers’ first game this season on an opponent’s home court.
Xavier had a chance to win in the final seconds, but Quentin Goodin’s 3-point attempt bounced off the rim as time expired.
Wake Forest won despite playing without 7-footer Olivier Sarr (concussion), who averaged 15 points and 10.9 rebounds off the bench in the previous seven games.
Paul Scruggs scored 30 points for Xavier.
Notre Dame 75, UCLA 61
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Prentiss Hubb scored 20 points and dealt six assists, and fellow sophomore guard Dane Goodwin added 16 points as Notre Dame carved up UCLA from 3-point range.
The Fighting Irish (8-3) drained 15 of 39 shots outside the arc for 38.5%, including 13 of their first 32 while building a 53-35 lead by the 13-minute mark of the second half.
Chris Smith led the Bruins (7-4) with 10 points.
Miami 88, Alabama A&M 74
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Kameron McGusty scored 21 points to lead the Hurricanes (6-3) over Alabama A&M.
Jalen Johnson scored 14 points for the Bulldogs (2-6).
Miami coach Jim Larranaga missed the game because of back spasms he began experiencing shortly after Saturday morning’s shootaround. Assistant Chris Caputo coached Miami.
