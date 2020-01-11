CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Aamir Simms hit an overtime-forcing 3-pointer with 3.5 seconds left in regulation and Clemson went on to erase decades of futility at North Carolina by beating the Tar Heels 79-76 on Saturday, earning their first win in 60 tries in Chapel Hill.
Simms finished with 20 points for the Tigers (8-7, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who trailed by 10 with a little more than two minutes left in regulation. But Clemson made a frantic comeback to force the extra period, then came up with enough key baskets to do what no other predecessor had done in school history: walk off the court in Chapel Hill in celebration of a win.
Simms added a critical driving basket with 18.1 seconds left in OT, then the Tigers got a final stop when Garrison Brooks and then Brandon Robinson both missed tying 3-pointers on the final possession.
When Robinson’s missed at the horn, Clemson players ran to midcourt to celebrate, while John Newman III ran to wrap coach Brad Brownell in a huge hug on the sideline.
Meanwhile, Robinson lay on the court after his miss, capping a day that saw him go for a career-high 27 points but come up a shot short.
UNC (8-8, 1-4) came into this one 59-0 against Clemson all-time in Chapel Hill for the longest home winning streak against one opponent in NCAA history. That included 28-0 in the Smith Center, UNC’s campus arena that opened in January 1986.
The win leaves coach Roy Williams tied with late mentor Dean Smith for fourth on the Division I men’s career coaching wins list with 879 victories since the Tar Heels beat Yale on Dec. 30.
No. 13 Louisville 67, Notre Dame 64
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Jordan Nwora led three Louisville players in double figures with 20 points as the Cardinals withstood a furious Notre Dame comeback in the second half.
Reserve guard Ryan McMahon scored 17 points and Dwayne Sutton had a double-double of 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Cardinals (13-3, 4-1 ACC). Sutton hit a pair of key 3-pointers late as Louisville rallied in the final 4:05.
John Mooney had his 10th straight double-double, his 13th of the season, with 15 points and 19 rebounds for the Fighting Irish (10-6, 1-4), who lost their second straight. T.J. Gibbs also had 15 points and reserve Dane Goodwin added 14.
Trailing by as many as 16 points in the first half, Notre Dame opened the second with an 11-1 run.
Georgia Tech 71, BC 52
BOSTON — Moses Wright scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Georgia Tech to a win over Boston College.
James Banks III and Jordan Usher each added 13 points for Georgia Tech (8-8, 3-3 ACC).
CJ Felder led the Eagles (9-7, 3-2) with 13 points. BC shot just 30% (17 of 57). Steffon Mitchell scored 10 with 11 boards.
Georgia Tech owned a 42-18 advantage with points in the paint.
The Yellow Jackets led 31-23 at halftime and used a 6-0 spurt early in the second half to push their lead to 40-27, capped by VMI transfer Bubba Parham’s 3-pointer from the top of the key. They pushed it to 16 points on Usher’s three-point play with 12:24 to play.
