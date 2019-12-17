BLACKSBURG — It’s just a matter of semantics now.
The early signing period is essentially national signing day, with Virginia Tech expected to sign all 13 of the players currently verbally committed when the early signing period starts on Wednesday.
According to 247 Sports rankings, Virginia Tech heads into early signing day ranked No. 76 nationally and last in the ACC.
Those would easily be the lowest rankings in Tech history since 247 Sports started tracking recruiting data, but the Hokies prefer to put an asterisk next to that.
With only four graduating seniors, this will be Tech’s smallest class under coach Justin Fuente. Tech has signed at least 21 student-athletes the last four years, but the expected number this cycle is 15.
The Hokies, with 21 expected returning starters, aren’t exactly an attractive destination for players who want to play right away, either.
Tech has made a late push with three verbal commits this week, including a pair of highly sought defensive ends to improve the overall ranking nearly 30 spots.
Here’s what you need to know for early signing day:
Room for intrigue?
One of Tech’s two major targets left on the board took some of the drama out of early signing day.
The Hokies landed a verbal commit from three-star Texas defensive end Robert Wooten less than 24 hours before early signing day. Wooten announced his decision on social media Tuesday afternoon and plans on signing Wednesday morning.
Wooten visited Blacksburg for an official visit over the weekend with a number of other recruits including defensive end Justin Beadles, a three-star out of Georgia, and offensive lineman Kaden Moore, a three-star out of Pennsylvania.
They both verbally committed on Sunday night.
The 6-foot-3, 305-pounder is the third defensive end in the class and according to 247 Sports composite rankings, he’s the highest ranked of the bunch (he’s the No. 25 weak-side defensive end in the 2020 class) and highest rated recruit overall.
Wooten decommitted from Missouri after the team fired head coach Barry Odom. His list of 24 scholarship offers includes SMU, Arizona, Texas Tech, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Utah and Wisconsin.
While Tech landed a verbal commit from Houston-area quarterback Dematrius Davis, who will graduate in 2021, Wooten, who is also from suburban Houston, would be the first Texas player out of high school to sign with the school during Justin Fuente’s tenure.
The Hokies are hoping to get more good news out of Texas on Wednesday when defensive end Alec Bryant, also from the Houston area, announces his decision.
Bryant, a four-star defender, was on campus with Wooten over the weekend and has hinted on social media that he’s leaning towards Tech.
One or two other additional signees could be possible on Wednesday, but he’s the biggest name left on the board for Tech.
Straightforward
Tech has signed 38 of 41 players who verbally committed prior to the early signing day since the NCAA added the 72-hour window for the 2018 signing class.
The only player who didn’t sign early last year was Henrico athlete Jahad Carter, who ended up at Jireh (N.C.) Prep and isn’t part of the Hokies’ plans. Cam Goode and James Graham also committed prior to the 2018 early signing period, but never signed their national letters of intent.
Graham ended up at Georgia Tech and started against the Hokies when the teams played in November. Goode eventually signed with Virginia Tech, but left less than two months after enrolling and ended up at UCF.
Fuente explained his philosophy for recruits who are verbally committed, but don’t sign back in 2017 — “if you’re committed, I expect you to sign.”
“It doesn’t mean that we’re pulling their scholarship,” Fuente said. “It just means that they’re not committed. That’s pretty straightforward. We’ve got to find people to fill certain needs in spots with a limited number of opportunities … we’ll either continue to deal with or we’ll move in a different direction based on kind of our conversations with them.”
Tech won’t have any stragglers in this class barring any surprises.
Get to work
After signing on Wednesday, the Hokies expect junior college running back Marco Lee, Kansas transfer running back Khalil Herbert, defensive end Derrell Bailey and offensive lineman Parker Clements to enroll in January.
This is the smallest number of early enrollees during Fuente’s tenure, but percentage wise it’s about the same.
Clements, a three-star offensive lineman from suburban Columbia, South Carolina, said the academic benefits to enrolling early were hard to ignore. He only recently made the decision to enroll in January.
“It just kind of worked out,” Clements said. “I didn’t have a preference from the beginning or anything. They really thought it would benefit me based on the type of student I am, but I really just made the decision in the last week or two. They never pressured me or anything.”
Clements’ strong academic standing — he’s ranked No. 13 in his senior class at Lugoff-Elgin High School — allowed him to pull it off.
Lee was eager to make the jump to FBS after running for more than 1,600 yards and 13 touchdowns in two seasons at Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College.
The running back grew up in a talent-rich area of Columbus, Georgia, and watched a number of his friends join power five programs since graduating high school.
His friendship with Virginia Tech defensive back Brion Murray also played a role. Murray and Lee are close friends thanks to the time they spent playing together at Coffeyville, which is located in a far southwest corner of Kansas.
The playing time Murray and fellow junior college transfer DaShawn Crawford got after enrolling early in 2019 didn’t go unnoticed.
Murray played on special teams and got reps in the secondary late in the season.
The four freshmen from the 2019 class that enrolled early (wide receiver Elijah Bowick, offensive lineman Jesse Hanson, safeties Nyquee Hawkins and J.R. Walker) all redshirted.
Lee has one online course to finish up in the coming weeks and will be ready to enroll with his future classmates in January.
