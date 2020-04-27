Dear K4 Students,
I sure miss you. I miss seeing you everyday, teaching you in our classroom, and being able to give you hugs! Most of all, I miss singing praises and songs with you- but I am thankful we can trust God in all of this! I'm thankful we can pray for one another, and know God is in control. We don't need to worry or be afraid. (Psalm 56:3) Please ask your parents to keep sending pictures of you doing your school work and watching our learning videos. I love seeing your smiling faces. Keep working hard and enjoying time with your families. Don't forget, Jesus loves you so much, you are special to Him and He will take care of you.
Love , Mrs. Jones
