Dear Class,
I miss your smiles, hugs, and cool ideas! Each morning was so special when we met on the rug, sang silly songs, shared about our weekends, and read great books! I'm glad we get to communicate online though. Keep reaching out, sending me pictures, and participating! I'm really proud of the hard work you are still doing at home. Remember to be kind to others! Love, Mrs. Hosey
