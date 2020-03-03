Plácido Domingo’s name has been removed from the Washington National Opera’s young artist program “in light of recent developments,” the opera house announced Tuesday.
Domingo was the leading figure at the WNO from 1996-2011 as artistic director and later general director. He created the young artists program in 2002 and it was named the Domingo-Cafritz Young Artist Program after him and The Morris and Gwendolyn Cafritz Foundation.
Last week, the American Guild of Musical Artists, the main union that represents opera performers, said its four-month investigation had found the 79-year-old singer had “engaged in inappropriate activity, ranging from flirtation to sexual advances, in and outside of the workplace.” Based on its findings, the union said, Domingo would “pay fines,” be suspended from the union for 18 months and undergo sexual harassment training.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.