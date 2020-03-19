Berglund Center has announced the inaugural show of its Bud Light Vinyl Night, and it’s loaded with 90s acts. Collective Soul, Better Than Ezra and Tonic help launch the series on June 28 at the venue’s coliseum.
Tickets are $99 and $49 and the presale is at bit.ly/3ba7VDT on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Use code word VAULT. Public onsale is 10 a.m. Friday at theberglundcenter.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.