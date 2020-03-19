46A2BDBD-D89F-4C28-AB42-A0AF38EC9D9B.jpeg

Berglund Center has announced the inaugural show of its Bud Light Vinyl Night, and it’s loaded with 90s acts. Collective Soul, Better Than Ezra and Tonic help launch the series on June 28 at the venue’s coliseum. 

Tickets are $99 and $49 and the presale is at  bit.ly/3ba7VDT on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Use code word VAULT. Public onsale is 10 a.m. Friday at theberglundcenter.com.

