To my first grade class of 2031:The Linkous Learners
On Thursday (3/12)I don’t think you realized it but I hugged you a little tighter as we said our goodbyes.
I still keep thinking.... I can’t believe this! Our year has ended?! What about letting the trout out?! What about field trips and watching our seeds grow and celebrating birthdays and the end of the year fun?! When this is over, we are going to have the best group hug ever!
We will be together soon, when it is safe. Make sure you wash your hands, love your family, read, write and play, take a walk, enjoy nature, call/FaceTime/Zoom your family, and take nothing for granted.
Kiss your brain, collaborate and listen, and Be KIND to one another. Love and miss each and every one of you like crazy!!!
Mrs. Linkous
