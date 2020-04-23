To my BC Calculus seniors: Thanks for 3 of the best years of my teaching career – I love and miss you guys soooo much!
High school didn’t end the way it should have for you, but hold close the many good memories of times shared together: Like the 12 foot plastic palm tree in my classroom during homecoming week; our group Christmas picture; winning the food drive and free Chick-Fil-A breakfast; chocolate-mint brownies; hot chocolate AP review sessions; speed dating; the homecoming pep rally & Soltis’ return as Superman; the life-sized trunk-or-treat cutouts forever housed in our classroom; Hartman crashing class to talk soccer; chocolate-mint brownies; off-topic life talks; chocolate-mint brownies….
And now it’s time to start something new. Trust in the magic of new beginnings - you are ready, and the world needs your ambition and compassion!
Class of 2020 always in my heart – Mrs. J.
