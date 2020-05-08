To my sweet students – who could have known when we left in March it would be our last time in the classroom together? I can’t tell you how much I have missed seeing you all. I’m so proud of how hard you’ve been working and have so enjoyed watching your FlipGrid videos! It makes me so happy to see your smiling faces! Know that I am missing you each day and pray you are happy and healthy, and staying safe and well! I can’t wait to see you all again and give you big hugs. For now, I am sending you lots of love and air hugs! Be good, keep reading, and remember Ms. Wren is thinking of you!
Lots of love,
Ms. Wren
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.