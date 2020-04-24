Dear Highland Park students,

I miss all your hugs, letters and pictures. Most importantly, I miss you. Everyday when I went to work and was greeted by your bright smiles and warm hugs it made my days so much better. I cannot wait to see you all again. To our 5th grade class, you will forever hold a special place in my heart. I have known a lot of you most of your lives and look forward to surprise school visits from you in the future! We are in this together my friends and I am here for you by phone and/or email should you need to talk. Stay kind, stay connected virtually and stay positive! -Love, Your School Counselor, Mrs. Malpass :)

Tags

Load comments