Dear Highland Park students,
I miss all your hugs, letters and pictures. Most importantly, I miss you. Everyday when I went to work and was greeted by your bright smiles and warm hugs it made my days so much better. I cannot wait to see you all again. To our 5th grade class, you will forever hold a special place in my heart. I have known a lot of you most of your lives and look forward to surprise school visits from you in the future! We are in this together my friends and I am here for you by phone and/or email should you need to talk. Stay kind, stay connected virtually and stay positive! -Love, Your School Counselor, Mrs. Malpass :)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.