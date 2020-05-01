Hello My Awesome Second Graders,
This time away has from you has been different and difficult. Although I have had a chance to have zoom meetings with many of you I know it’s just not the same. I want you all to know I appreciate the “big kid” ways you have stepped up , completed your work and kept me informed of your progress. I am so very proud of you. Although we don’t see each other every day remember you’re always in my thoughts. I know each of you will be awesome 3rd graders next year. Take it easy on your parents they’re new to teaching. I love you all have a terrific summer. You deserve it.
Love,
Mrs. Simmons
