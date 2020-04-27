Dear Virginia Heights Fifth Graders,

I hope this letter finds you all well. We sure do miss you and are thinking of you and your families during this time.

Please know even though we aren't able to be together in the classroom, we are here for you whenever you need us. I love seeing and hearing you during our virtual classes!

Until we meet again, please remember to always do your personal best! Once a Cardinal, always a Cardinal!!!

Much love,

Mrs. Roberts

