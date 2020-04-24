To my wonderful 5th graders, I miss you so much! I know you will love middle school and grow to do something amazing with your life! Thank you for making me laugh every day, listening to my crazy stories, and doing your best! When you remember 5th grade, think of how much we loved you, all the jokes, ballroom dancing, bagels, any excuse to eat during Math, the balloon parade, Ms. Lopez's famous relative, and so many more great things! The hardest part of teaching 5th grade is the first day of 6th grade. I can't wait to see you when we visit the middle school. Love you always, DBD! Mrs. Witcher

Tags

Load comments