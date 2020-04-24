I want all of you to know that I miss seeing you and am hoping that you are making the best of our current situation. Continue to be the great students you are and pushing yourselves to the best of your ability. I am always here for you and will do whatever I can to help you. I have enjoyed the phone calls & emails that I have had with you. I am looking forward to seeing you next year. Best of luck to my 8th graders. I have enjoyed having most of you for the last three years and have enjoyed watching you mature into the student's you are today. The sky is the limit and all of you have a bright future. I hope everyone has a wonderful summer and I will see you in the fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.