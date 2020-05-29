To my kiddos in the 2019-2020 class. I miss each and every one of you so much! We had such a great time learning together. I am sad that our year was shortened and wish we could have been together to have one more lesson, one more song, one more story, and one more party. I want each of you to know how proud I am of your hard work and dedication to learning this year. I know in my heart that you will all be successful in your future. Please stop in to say hello and never quit trying! I love you all dearly. Enjoy your summer and your extra time with family and friends. Love, Mrs. Harless

