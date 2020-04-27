Dear Garden City Gators,

I think about you every day. You all are greatly missed! I miss your smiling faces, hugs, and laughs. I hope you are using this time to not only keep up with your school work, but doing your part to help take care of your family. You have lots of time to show how great you are at helping, to create new things, and especially to have FUN and PLAY! Remember, be the best person I know you can be: loving, caring, and helpful

Until we’re together again… STAY WELL! GET ACTIVE! BE SAFE!

Love and hugs,

Mrs. Holland

