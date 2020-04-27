Dear Garden City Gators,
I think about you every day. You all are greatly missed! I miss your smiling faces, hugs, and laughs. I hope you are using this time to not only keep up with your school work, but doing your part to help take care of your family. You have lots of time to show how great you are at helping, to create new things, and especially to have FUN and PLAY! Remember, be the best person I know you can be: loving, caring, and helpful
Until we’re together again… STAY WELL! GET ACTIVE! BE SAFE!
Love and hugs,
Mrs. Holland
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.