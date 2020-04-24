Hey Fairview Kiddos!

It's Ms. Moore, I just wanted to say how much I miss each and everyone one of you! I hope you all are staying safe, healthy, and having fun during this crazy time! While you are out and at home, please know I am always here for support and to help you in anyway I can! Each of you are such amazing students, so keep working hard, have fun, and stay safe! I love you all and I can't wait to see you soon!

