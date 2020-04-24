Hey Fairview Kiddos!
It's Ms. Moore, I just wanted to say how much I miss each and everyone one of you! I hope you all are staying safe, healthy, and having fun during this crazy time! While you are out and at home, please know I am always here for support and to help you in anyway I can! Each of you are such amazing students, so keep working hard, have fun, and stay safe! I love you all and I can't wait to see you soon!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.