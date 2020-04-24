Goodness, how I miss my students! And I miss saying good morning to everyone in the halls. All of you are such a blessing, and you have such wonderful personalities. Class of 2020, what an awesome crew you are. To my former chem kids graduating this year, you left me some laughable, joyful, heart-rending moments. You are amazing. Come see me when all this virus mess is over! And to my bio kids who asked "Why do I need to know this stuff?", well, life happens. Viruses, too. The beautiful thing about learning is that no one can take it away. Always keep learning. May you always be blessed!! Hugs!
