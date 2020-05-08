We love and miss you all, and we hope that you are using this time to reflect on how you can come back in the fall Bulldog Strong! – Lucy Addison Counselors
Sending love to all my Preston Park Panthers! I miss you all dearly. – Mrs. Castigiloni
You are capable of anything you put your mind to. Show them who you are. – Ms. Jones
Hello Westside Eagles, this is Ms. Mac. I miss seeing your smiling faces at school and really, really miss your hugs. Please know that I care about you and can’t wait to see you next year. Please stay safe. If you want to talk, me email address is vmcclanahan@rcps.info
Chargers, your school counselors miss seeing your faces every day. We are very much still working to help and support our students. Please reach out by phone and email if you need us. Stay safe! John P. Fishwick School Counselors
To my fabulous students at Fallon Park, you are strong, brave, and I miss seeing you so much. AIR HUGS my friends, call me if you want to talk. – Mrs. Carle
Grandin Court studentsare TRRFCC (Trusting, Respectful, Responsible, Fair, Caring)! We miss you all (heart) Mrs. Windley
I miss and love you all so much! Continue to keep reading, helping, and smiling. Please reach out to me if you need anything. Take care of yourselves and stay safe! – Ms. Foreman
Fishburn Park friends, I miss you hugs, smiles, & laughter! Stay safe! Mrs. Shreve
What a tough lesson it is to learn that the best things in life are often the hardest to obtain. You all are showing such resilience during this difficult time through your motivation and determination. We are incredibly proud of you. PH School Counseling Staff
We miss you! Be kind and do the right thing! Mr. Eakin
You matter and we miss you! Mrs. Iferika
Hello Monterey students! Just wanted you to know that I miss each and every one of you and I hope that you are doing well and staying safe and will see you in the fall! Love, Ms. McLearen
Big hugs to my Virginia Heights kids! I miss you so much and I’m here if you need me! Remember- you are AWESOME, you are LOVED, you will DO GREAT THINGS! (heart) Mrs. Holt
Fallon Park students, I want you to know that I miss each one of you and I care about you. Please stay safe. Mrs. Bolster
We miss you, we are still here for you, and we can’t wait until we are all together again! Breckinridge Counselors
Hi Fairview Eagles! We miss seeing you at school and helping you grow and learn. We are still here for you—ask your grown up or teacher how you can talk with us if you need us! – Mrs. Ford & Mrs. Elabash
Stay Strong, Round Hill Rockets…to Infinity and Beyond! Round Hill Counselors
Dear Woodrow Students - We want you to know that we miss you all tremendously, are here for you, and hope you are staying healthy, connected, and safe during this time. - Ms. White and Ms. Schnetzler
I know many of you not understanding this situation we are in can be anxiety filled but know that we are all with you in this. I wish you health, peace, and happiness! Some things are not to be understood but to be lived. This reminds me of a quote by Ralph Waldo Emerson, “Life is a succession of lesion which must be lived to be understood.” – Mrs. Wiest
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.