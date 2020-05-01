Hello friends! I miss you all so very much! I especially miss the fun, the laughter, and all the energy you would bring to the classroom each day. Hang in there because you are doing a wonderful job! I look forward to seeing you soon. Sending you a big hug, Ms. T.
