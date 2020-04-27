Dear Students,

Over the past few weeks I have been so moved and encouraged by your commitment to learning. You proved that school is not a place- it's a community! Every day, without fail, you meet me online to continue your studies. Your enthusiasm for learning has inspired me. Your smiling faces have encouraged me during these trying times. I want you to remember that this is temporary. We will see each other again soon! Also remember that which is important will never change: you are intelligent, you are capable, and I love you with all my heart. Each and every one of you make me so proud. It's an honor to be your teacher!

Love,

Ms. Swanson

