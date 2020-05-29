Dear First Grade Friends,
I hope you are all well and staying safe. I miss seeing your little smiles at school, I miss hearing your stories, and I miss helping you learn! I think about all of you every day! I can't wait to see you again next year. I can't wait to see how tall you have gotten and how many teeth you have lost! Stay strong and keep reading!
Love, Ms. Frazier
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.