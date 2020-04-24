Hello CVA II students,
Do you remember the t-shirt I've worn to class a few times that reads "Some people only dream of meeting their favorite artists - I teach mine" ? It's so true! Your talent, your motivation, your love of art, inspire me everyday. And, in spite of the Covid-19 pandemic, school closing and social distancing, you STILL continue to inspire me with your dedication, resilience and your incredible art work! We are in uncharted territory, but together, we'll not only get through it, we'll be stronger because of it. The intent of this letter was to encourage and comfort YOU, but I realize how much you do that for me - just by being the beautiful artists that you are. Keep on making art, helping out at home and staying in touch with your classmates. We need to support and encourage each other!
Sincerely,
Mrs. Rose
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.