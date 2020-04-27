To my awesome 4th graders,
Our year ended suddenly, and we didn’t get to say our final goodbyes. You grew up so much this year. We shared hugs and high-fives and golden tickets and even a few tears. Even though your fourth grade year is over, I will always be your teacher. As you move into fifth grade, ready to be the leaders of the school, know that you are ready for your next challenges. You didn’t give up when days were hard. You knew that I was always there for you in class, and I’m always here for you now. Never forget how many good choices you made despite how many times you wanted to quit or take the easy way out. You are strong and wonderful. Next year, I will be just a few doors down if you need a quick pep talk and big hug. Love, Mrs.Wasson
