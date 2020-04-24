Dear Ms. Crossan's Class,
After being out of school for a month now, I wanted to send a quick note letting you all know how much I miss each of your faces. I miss the smiles, laughs, and hugs that I received each day. I also want each of you to know how very proud I am of your continued hard work. I see everyday, the work you all are continuing to do at home. That makes my heart so happy. Please continue to enjoy the time you are getting to spend with your family. I know you are missing your friends, but better days are coming, this I can promise. Male sure you are getting outside to enjoy the wonderful weather we are having. I can't wait for the day we can see each other face to face. For now, I'm sending virtual hugs to each of you!!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.