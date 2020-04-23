Hello Squires... I just wanted to let you know that I miss you all! The days are long and boring without seeing your smiling faces and I even miss saying (yelling)"We don't run at Cave Spring Middle School". I have known my whole life that I wanted to be a teacher and now I realize even more that I REALLY want to be a teacher! Teaching online is okay but my students are the reasons that I love teaching so I can't wait to see you all again in the 2020-2021 school year. Be strong through this difficult time and know that I think about you all every day. Ms. Sink
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.