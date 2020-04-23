Hello Squires... I just wanted to let you know that I miss you all! The days are long and boring without seeing your smiling faces and I even miss saying (yelling)"We don't run at Cave Spring Middle School". I have known my whole life that I wanted to be a teacher and now I realize even more that I REALLY want to be a teacher! Teaching online is okay but my students are the reasons that I love teaching so I can't wait to see you all again in the 2020-2021 school year. Be strong through this difficult time and know that I think about you all every day. Ms. Sink

