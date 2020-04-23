Dear Students,
Our school year may have come to a sudden end but all of your teachers are thinking about you each and every day. Please know that I miss OUR classroom and OUR time together each day. We would start our day with smiles and chats in the hall, hugs on the way to TAG and help getting in those lockers! Throughout the day I would see you each for one class period and others would stop by or “hangout” for several more. I miss hearing about your world and knowing what kind of day you are having by the look in your eyes. Please know I am STILL here for you each and every day! Reach out in Teams or email and I will help however I can. For those wondering I am still using my saying each day…OH MY STARS I MISS YOU!!
Ms. Shenan Lovern
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.