Dear Fantastic First Graders at Monterey Elementary,
WE MISS YOU!!!! We miss your smiling faces, daily hugs, laughs, jokes, stories, and dance breaks. We wish we were able to greet you every morning with a smile and hug like we did in our classrooms. We are so proud of all of the hard work you showed us each and every day within the walls of our classrooms. Keep up that determination and growth while working and learning at home. We know that you are bound for greatness! We love each and every one of you! We will see you again soon. We will have a HUGE hug waiting just for YOU!
Love always,
Ms. Neighbors, Mrs. Potter, Ms. Ferguson and Ms. Jensen
