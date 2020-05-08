To All My 3rd Grade Students at BES,

I've really enjoyed getting to know each and every one of you. I am so sorry our year together was cut short. Please know how much I miss you and am thinking about you. I love seeing all the work that you have been doing from home. I want you to know that I am proud of you and I look forward to reconnecting with you as soon as school reopens. Please stay well and keep being the best that you can be!

Your teacher,

Ms. Mistretta

Tags

Load comments