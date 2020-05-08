To All My 3rd Grade Students at BES,
I've really enjoyed getting to know each and every one of you. I am so sorry our year together was cut short. Please know how much I miss you and am thinking about you. I love seeing all the work that you have been doing from home. I want you to know that I am proud of you and I look forward to reconnecting with you as soon as school reopens. Please stay well and keep being the best that you can be!
Your teacher,
Ms. Mistretta
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.