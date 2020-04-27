Just a shout out to all of the students at Forest Park Academy. I hope that each of you are working hard on your class work and practicing social distancing. I miss you all and look forward to seeing what great things the next chapter brings into your life. Senior class of 2020, you will never be forgotten. Stay strong, stay committed to your goals and most of all stay healthy. Peace and Love, Ms. Espelage
