Dear Students,

I miss saying good morning and good bye to each and everyone of you every day! I miss your smiles and laughter. I miss seeing you roll your eyes at me when I tell my silly science jokes. And I really miss all my visitors during lunch and last block! I am so proud of all you've accomplished this year and I know you'll do amazing when we return. In the meantime, do what you can, when you can to keep discovering and learning. 8th graders, find me at bus duty next year and say "hi." Congrats on making it through middle school! If you ever need anything, remember that I'm always here for you.

Love,

Ms. O

