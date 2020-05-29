Amazing Students,

You are the absolute heart of our school. The building feels empty without you. We miss you dearly, and worry about your health and wellbeing every day.

I encourage you to take this time to invest in yourself. You are incredibly talented, passionate, capable individuals. Now is the time to explore something new. Pick one of your talents or interests and spend time learning all about it. Practice, watch youtube videos, read about it, and become an expert in your own passion. When you come back to school, I can't wait to see what you've done!

For my former students who are graduating, I wish you all the best. You are so dear to my heart, and I can't wait to see what's in store for you. I have confidence you are already making me proud. Keep in touch!

With warmth, love, and confidence,

Mrs. Walters (Ms. Derringer)

