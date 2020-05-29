Hello, Room 246! I want you all to know how much I miss you. I am so sorry you don't get the 5th grade year you expected. Thank you for working so hard. I love reading your writings and watching your videos. They make my day! Please keep in touch! Love, Mrs. Wainwright & Mrs. Wainwrong
