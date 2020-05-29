To my students: I did not know that March 13, 2020 would be the last time that we would be all together in the classroom. I would have done so many things differently that day. I love you each and every one of you! Thank you for letting me have the opportunity to teach you. Life has now changed so much. Until we meet again, "Love one another"
