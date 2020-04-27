Hello Fabulous Fourth Graders,

We want you to know how PROUD we are of you and everything you accomplished this year!! We would much rather have you in our classrooms full of life, questions, and controlled chaos then sitting at home watching us on Youtube! Times are strange right now and we are literally part of history in the making but we know you will continue to do your best!! We hope to see you soon! Stay safe and wash your hands!

We are sending you far away hugs! Mrs. Rogers and Ms. Thompson

