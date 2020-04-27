Dear Mrs, Hurst's 3rd grade class -
I miss each and every one of you everyday! I am so proud of all your hard work and effort while being home schooled. Please keep up the great work! I hope you and your family stay safe and I can't wait to see you next school year. Remember that we are all in this together and will be able to see each other very soon. I will be thinking of you all the time.
Mrs. Hurst
