Hey Preston Park Panthers, I hope you are doing good. Just wanted to get in touch to let you know that I sure do miss you!!!! I know that we only have a few more weeks of school....and then your summer will officially start. I hope you are getting all your school work done. You are all very smart, so I don't know why I worry about it. If you have trouble with anything, get in touch with the school, they can get you in touch with me and I can help you. I'm also here if you just want to talk. Be safe where ever you go. I love and miss you bunches!!!!Stay Panther strong!!!!!!Mrs. Powers,SPED IA, Preston Park Elementary School

Tags

Load comments