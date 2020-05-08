Hey there Preston Park Panthers!!!!!!
WOW!!!!, what a crazy year we are having, huh. I sure do hope that you are all staying safe. I know it drives you nuts not being able to get out and do everything you want to do...….it drives me nuts too!! Just try to be patient. I have missed all the sleepy faces, the grumpy faces, the I don't get it, faces, the oh!!! I get it now faces, the determined faces, the I'm up to something faces, but most of all I have missed the beautiful smiling faces!!!! And the hugs!!!.....oh the hugs!!!!! I miss them so. I guess you could say....I MISS ALL OF YOU!!!!! YOU ARE AMAZING YOUNG PEOPLE!!!! Now that I know this is here, I will write to you every week. I love you and I miss you. Stay Panther strong!!!!!!
Mrs. Powers
