Dear Tigers,

I miss you all more than you know. I miss helping you find that book you wanted to check-out. I miss hearing you tell me what you liked or didn’t expect in a book you checked-out. I miss reading you stories and talking about books, authors and illustrators with you. You’re right if you guessed that I’m writing to ask you to keep on reading at home! But with libraries closed, it’s not always easy to find something to read.

To help you find ways to read, here are some ideas - I posted videos of read alouds on Facebook. many companies are also posting books for you to read for free online, including tumblebooklibrary.com, storynory.com, storylineonline.net, magickeys.com. I listed more on our school library’s webpage. Check-out a laptop at school and read online. Hang in there, Tigers! We'll see each again before we know it.

