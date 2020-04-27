Dear 3rd Grade Cardinals, We know our school year was cut short, and this wasn’t the fourth quarter you expected. We are proud of you. As teachers, our job is to help you grow personally and academically. In this unusual and challenging time, you have taken the initiative and stepped up. You’ve shown your flexibility by rising to the challenge of online learning. You’ve demonstrated your independence by doing and completing your work each week. You’ve made us proud with your commitment to learn. You all will always have a special place in our hearts. You have demonstrated that you will be lifelong learners, no matter what happens. We will always be your biggest cheerleaders. Please know that we love and care for you all, and we miss you tremendously. We are proud to be your teachers.With Love,Mrs. Pfaff, Ms. Gibson, & Mrs. Holbrook

