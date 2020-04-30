Dear 4th Grade students, I can't tell you how much I miss seeing you each day. You are such a bright spot in my day that it has just been hard to start my days without your warm spirits and inspiring comments. Although this has been a confusing and difficult time I know that each of you will continue to work to the best of your abilities because that's the kind of awesome students you are. This might be a great time to journal. Write down the thoughts and ideas that you have about this time, it's going to be historic. Remember that I am here for any questions you may have or if you just want to say hello and check to see what I'm up to. I miss you bunches and bunches! Please stay safe, stay healthy, and stay encouraged. I love you all!
