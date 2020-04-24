Hi to all my kiddos! I sure do miss you! I loved our time together this school year and am thankful for all the learning and adventures we shared. I am very proud of each and every one of you! Keep up the great job you are doing with review. I look forward to when I can see you again. Happy, Healthy Days to all! Take care of yourselves and enjoy your family! With love, Mrs. Mowles
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.