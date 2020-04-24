Dear kiddos,

I wanted to first say how proud I am of all of you. I know that this has not been easy. You all are working so hard and I love to see all of the progress you have made. I miss seeing your faces every day but I want you to know that I am always here for you. Please make sure that you are doing something fun as well as completing your schoolwork. You are an incredible group of kids and you make all of us proud every day. Stay strong, stay sweet and stay safe!

Love,

Mrs. Jolley

Tags

Load comments