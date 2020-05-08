To Mrs. Summerson's class family:
On the first day of school I told you that we were creating a classroom family - Mrs. Summerson's Family. We talked about treating each other with respect and care because you are school brothers and sisters. As our year progressed I got to see you work together to learn and have fun. My favorite times were our Morning Meetings first thing every morning - greeting each other so kindly and sharing details about our lives. I miss those sweet moments! I have loved seeing some of you during our Zoom meetings lately or getting to hear your voice on the phone. When our "stay-at-home" time is over I look forward to getting together as Mrs. Summerson's Class Family again! I love you all!
