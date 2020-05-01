Hello to all my Virginia Heights kiddos! I am missing you SO very much, and I hope you are doing well. I especially miss seeing you in the halls and visiting your classrooms. I can't wait to see your awesome smiles and get your hugs every day. I know this can be a hard time for us, so please know I am still here for you!! Ask your teacher or grown up to help you get in touch with me. Please make good choices each day and do the best you can. We will get through this together, and we'll be together soon! Remember-you are AWESOME, you are LOVED, you will DO GREAT THINGS! ❤️ Mrs. Holt
